GEMA/HS Opening Five Additional Mass Vaccination Sites March 17

Governor Brian P. Kemp announced last week that the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency is opening five additional Mass Vacci­nation Sites for COVID-19 on March 17, throughout the state. The drive-through sites add an additional ca­pacity for 20,000 first doses per week to the 22,000 doses currently available at the ex­isting GEMA/HS mass vac­cination sites.

“These additional sites mean even greater ac­cess to the vaccine for Geor­gians,” said Chris Stallings, GEMA/HS Director. “Our partnerships with Gulfst­ream Aerospace and public partners are enabling us to provide these additional resources for communities across the state, and we are grateful for their hospitali­ty.”

The sites will op­erate Monday through Fri­day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The five new GEMA/HS Mass Vaccination Sites will be located in the following cities: Columbus-Muscogee (Columbus, GA); Washing­ton County (Sandersville, GA); Chatham County (Sa­vannah, GA); Bartow Coun­ty (Emerson, GA); and the Ware County (Waycross, GA).

Appointments are required to receive a vac­cine, and although registra­tions are not yet available for these sites, residents can pre-register for vaccination at MyVaccineGeorgia.com. Effective March 8, Pre-K through 12 educators and staff, adults with intellectual and developmental disabil­ities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions are eligible for vaccination, in addition to individuals who meet the phase 1A+ guidelines. Phase 1A+ in­cludes healthcare workers, residents and staff of long- term care facilities, adults aged 65+ and their caregiv­ers, and first responders (law enforcement, fire personnel including volunteer fire de­partments, dispatchers and 9-1-1 operators).

Last Monday, Mayor Van Johnson, several Chatham County Commis­sioners and other officials along with the media toured the Chatham County site located on the Gulfstream campus at 2 Innovative Drive near the airport.