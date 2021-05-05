Geiger Selected As Savannah Technical College’s Dean of Business & Professional Services Division

Savannah Technical College has selected Debra R. Geiger, Esq. as its Dean for Business & Professional Services division. As dean, she will manage division initiatives, programs, courses, and instructional services. She had previously served as STC’s department head for Paralegal Studies since 2012.

Geiger is the immediate past president of the American Association for Paralegal Education (AAfPE), having served a two-year term as president, and a prior three-year term on its board of directors as associate programs director. She is admitted to practice law in the State of Georgia and has over 18 years transactional law practice experience. Geiger earned a Bachelor of Arts in in English from the University of South Carolina, law degree from the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida and MBA from Mercer University. In 2016, she was named STC’s instructor of the year. She is an active Girl Scout troop leader, as well as member of the State Bar of Georgia, Savannah Bar Association, Port City Bar Association and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

The Business & Professional Services division prepares students for careers in the following fields: accounting; barbering; basic law enforcement (Peace Officer Academy); business management; business technology; cosmetology; criminal justice; culinary arts/baking & pastry arts; cyber and related programs; early childhood care and education; fire science; hotel, restaurant and tourism management; and logistics management. To learn more about these programs visit: www.savannahtech.edu/academics/ business-and-technology/