Gayle Jessup White To Appear At The 2023 Savannah Book Festival

Savannah is no stranger to complex histories, and those histories are often highlighted in the stories unraveled during the Savannah Book Festival. This year, Monticello Public Relations and Community Engagement Officer Gayle Jessup White will appear at the Savannah Book Festival February 18th to discuss her memoir, Reclamation: Sally Hemings, Thomas Jefferson, and a Descendant’s Search for her Family’s Lasting Legacy.

Reclamation follows award-winning television reporter and anchor Jessup White as she discovers the truth about her heritage as a Black descendant of Thomas Jefferson, American Founding Father, principal author of the Declaration of Independence and the third President of the United States. While speaking on her motivations to write the book, she highlighted the importance of listening to older generations’ stories, paying close attention to the ways they helped shape the world. “Every Black person proudly standing today stands on the shoulders of those ancestors who suffered and endured and worked and resisted and built their families under the worst possible circumstances,” Jessup White said. This resilience is passed down from generation to generation and becomes a guiding force in Reclamation. That resilience and connection to the past were driving forces for Jessup White, especially after hearing her grandmother’s voice call out: “Gayle, tell my story, it’s all I have. Tell my story.” After that experience, Reclamation began to take shape.

Savannah holds a special place in Jessup White’s heart, and she looks forward to sharing her story with Festival attendees. “Savannah is a beautiful memory for me, and I am so looking forward to coming back and enjoying that space that was, for two years, home and demonstrating my appreciation for what that place gave me because it gave me a lot.”

Festival Saturday is on February 18th, 2023, and schedules are available at savannahbookfestival.org. For more information, contact info@savannahbookfestival.org.