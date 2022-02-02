Garden City Homestead Association Distributes 300 Bags of Vegetables

The Garden City Homestead Association’s community garden shared its first harvest of the new year with the community on Saturday, Jan. 29. The public was invited to receive free vegetables in a distribution held at the garden, 4115 Second St. in Garden City, between Oak and Davis drives.

The Garden City Homestead Association garden is one of nine community gardens throughout Chatham County to which Center Parc Credit Union has donated approximately $22,500 in sponsorship dollars. Another major sup- porter of the Saturday food distribution was Food Lion in Garden City, which made donations for the produce giveaway.

The event also featured an educational and public health component. Kidney Innovations will conduct free blood pressure screenings and conduct a program on “Five Things Diabetics Should Know About Kidney Disease.” Staff members were on hand to provide insight on how good food choices and proper nutrition can lower the risk of diabetes, hypertension, and kidney disease.

To learn more about Kidney Innovations, visit their website at www.kidneyideas.com,

“Families who have been concerned about getting food on their tables in the past year have been reaching out to local organizations for help,” said Donna Williams, community development liaison for Center Parc Credit Union. “These community gardens help feed our neighbors.”

For more info visit the Garden City Homestead Association Facebook page at https:// www.facebook.com/Garden City-Homestead-Association 101228345002337.