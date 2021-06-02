Gamma Sigma Omega Receives Recognition at Regional Conference

Members of the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter (GSO) of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated attended the 68th South Atlantic Regional Virtual Conference from April 15, 2021 – April 18, 2021 where the chapter and its members received several regional recognitions. GSO received the Best of The Best Chapter Award. This award was presented for GSO’s outstanding efforts to bring inactive sorority members back into active service to all mankind.

GSO members Tanisha Perkins and Erica Coleman Washington received recognition for their 25th year of service, and Diann Banks Scott received recognition for her 50th year of service to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Member Kisha Cunningham Aites received the first place Individual Arts and Craft Award for her incredible skill and talent in wood working. Other members were recognized for their creativity. Chiquetta Thompson was recognized for authoring her book My Pineapple Eyes. Jacquelyn Marie Gilbert- Grant penned the prose When the Water Breaks and Stacy Davis Stanton created the heartfelt book Fertile Ground: Faith Tested. Truth Revealed. Destiny Fulfilled.

Rounding it all off Denise M. Cooper was recognized for achieving the GSO 2020 Soror of the Year Award and Charlene E. Jones was recognized for achieving the GSO 2019 Soror of the Year Award. Charlene E. Jones was also recognized for her leadership as the 2021 Chapter President and Denise M. Cooper was recognized for her leadership as the 2020 Chapter President. Both were recognized at the Leadership Breakfast. These recognitions highlight GSO’s commitment to excellence even during the unprecedented time of a pandemic.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek- letter organization established by African American college educated women. Alpha Kappa Alpha is comprised of more than 300,000 members in 1,024 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States and Internationally. Led by International President, Dr. Glenda Glover, Alpha Kappa Alpha is often hailed as “America’s premier Greek-letter organization for African American women.” Led locally by Ms. Charlene E. Jones, the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter and M.A.R.T.H.A. Foundation have served Chatham County for 78 years through its initiatives and partnerships. GSO continues to thrive and focus on community service by dedicating its skills, resources and energy.

For more information about Gamma Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, visit https:// www.gammasigmaomega.com or the Gamma Sigma Omega Facebook page.