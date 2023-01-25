Gamma Sigma Omega Pays Tribute to the Memory and Legacy of Dr. King

Under the leadership of President Nicole S. Fields and Vice President Nicole Williams, the members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter participated in the 43rd Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade and festivities by entering both a trolley and a walking unit in the event, along with the nearly 300 other parade entries.

Among Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. many wise quotes and statements was the piercing question “What are you doing for others?” After the parade, GSO Chapter members met with the administrators of the Greenbriar Children’s Center to present much-needed items. With service to all mankind as one of the primary tenets of the sorority, the Gamma Sigma Omega as the principal founder of Greenbriar has maintained its tradition of support for Greenbriar by continuing to support the Center in thoughts, words, and deeds. Greenbriar was founded as a children’s home for African American orphans but in keeping with the times, it has grown to provide many other critical services and resources for community youth, regardless of race or ethnic background.

On this Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of service, GSO also made significant contributions to the Emmaus House. This event aligns with International Program Initiative “Empower Our Families” which were led by Wanda Hobson, Chairman and April Scott, Co-Chairman, A combined total of almost 4,800 laundry, food service, cleaning supplies, and related items were donated to help with the ongoing operations and upkeep of both organizations.