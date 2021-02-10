Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter Virtually Raises The Bar of Sisterhood and Service

Hardship and unprecedented change are hallmarks of 2020. Despite the profound issues that impacted those in the Savannah community, the Members of Gamma Sigma Omega (GSO) Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) raised the bar of sisterhood and service. GSO president, Denise M. Cooper, Esq., was diligent about ensuring that the Sorority’s ideals and mission be imparted even during a global pandemic. Here are a few highlights that were accomplished during these unprecedented times.

Through its non-profit arm, Moving All Races to Higher Achievement (M.A.R.T.H.A.) Incorporated, GSO members presented a check for $12,100.00 to Kimberly Ballard-Washington, Esq., Interim President of Savannah State University (SSU). Establishing and sustaining this endowment provide a continuous permanent stream of support for scholarships for SSU students.

The names in the attached photo are GSO member Patricia Clark, GSO President Denise M. Cooper, Esq, Kimberly Ballard Washington, Esq., Interim President of Savannah State University and GSO Vice President Charlene E. Jones.

In addition to the work done through the Chapter’s Foundation, the members participated in activities that addressed the needs of the surrounding community and beyond. The HBCU for Life: A Call to Action Target hosted a virtual HBCU Discussion that highlighted various HBCU graduates and galvanized the community to support the International Sorority’s intitiative to raise 1 million dollars for HBCUs within a 24 hour period. A culmination event was held for #CAP students that completed the program focusing on college application preparation and college-readiness. The Women’s Healthcare and Wellness Target held virtual events on self-care – cooking demonstrations and Zumba classes, breast cancer awareness and hosted a caregivers forum. The “Mind Body and Soul” and “What’s on Your Mind” forums addressed the overall health, psychological and spiritual impact of social distancing. The Building Your Economic Legacy Target concentrated on supporting Black/Minority-owned businesses by spending Black with Take-out-Tuesday initiative and spotlighting businesses throughout the year. The Arts! Target held a virtual soiree, “Harlem

Renaissance/ Black Arts Movement Trivia Night.” Participants were serenaded by notable artists from the Harlem Renaissance for a night of cultural awareness and fun. Throughout the year, the Global Impact Target worked to bring awareness of refugees’ plight and worked to clothe children in need in underdeveloped countries. Pillowcase dresses and shirts for impoverished children were sown by members for donation.

Lastly, The Pink Gavel Leadership Academy, an innovative virtual 4-week leadership training especially designed for members was launched. The Academy was designed to cultivate outstanding leadership skills throughout the Chapter and beyond.

In addition to all the outstanding work listed above, the Chapter recognized its numerous frontline workers and participated in the first-ever virtual Regional Conference conducted in the Sorority. Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter was one of the hostess Chapters and Denise M. Cooper, Esq. was a Co-Chairman for the 67th South Atlantic Regional Conference. There is no doubt that 2020 has been both a challenging and exciting year. The officers and members would like to thank those community members and partners who supported GSO’s efforts to raise the bar in sisterhood and service. The year 2021 will bring more challenges; however, Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will remain an active and integral part of helping the Savannah community.

For more information about the Gamma Sigma Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, visit https:// www.gammasigmaomega.com/ or the Gamma Sigma Omega Facebook page.