Gamma Sigma Omega and M.A.R.T.H.A., Inc. Crown Miss Precious Gem 2022

On Saturday, June 11, 2022, the audience in the Student Union Ballroom at Savannah State University was dazzled, by the talent, beauty, and grace of 20 young ladies as they made their debut. The 2022 Precious Gems Junior Debutante Cotillion was the culminating event of a two-year journey for these middle school scholars. The Precious Gems Mentoring Program and Junior Debutante Cotillion are sponsored by Moving All Races To Higher Achievement, Incorporated (M.A.R.T.H.A.), the non-profit foundation for the Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. The theme for this year’s cotillion was: “A Royal Gems Affair.” Sorority member, Taqwaa Saleem served as Mistress of Ceremony.

After Mariah Amari Hall, the 2018 Miss Precious Gem, took her final runway stroll and expressed how being Miss Precious Gem has enhanced her life, the new Precious Gem court was announced by Sorority member, Denise M. Cooper Esq.

The highlight of the Cotillion was the crowning of “Miss Precious Gem 2022.” The honor was bestowed upon Sydnei Campbell who is the daughter of LeJoy Dobson Fields and David L. Campbell, Jr. Sydnei sang a memorable rendition of “Encourage Yourself”. She is a rising 8th grader at Memorial Day School, who aspires to become a cardiothoracic surgeon. She enjoys swimming, reading, singing, and vlogging. She is also an active member of her school’s volleyball and basketball teams. The first place Gem is Joy Sanders, the daughter of Maurice and Sylathia Sanders; and the second place Gem is Alanna Hardy, the daughter of Michael and Manee’ Jacob and Kevin Hardy.

Under the leadership of President Charlene E. Jones and Committee Chairman Sharon Savage-Watson, the Precious Gems Mentoring Program provides training for social, educational, and cultural growth for middle school-age young ladies. While the biennial Cotillion provides funds for activities and events for the next group of Precious Gems and allows the M.A.R.T.H.A., Inc. Foundation to provide charitable contributions to programs and services that assist in the growth and development of individuals and entities in the Savannah Chatham County communities.

Applications for the 2023- 2024 group of middle school-age young ladies will be available shortly. For information, contact Ms. Charlene E Jones, President of M.A.R.T.H.A./ Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at akagso1943@gmail.com.