Gallery Exhibition At Savannah Cultural Arts Center Features Black Women Artists During Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, “…But some of us are Brave,” currently on display in the Savannah Cultural Arts Center gallery, features seven local Black female artists who touch on different facets of identity, community, and status.

Inspired by a 1982 anthology of essays that shed light on the importance of representation of Black women writers and thinkers, the show intends to provoke a similar conversation while amplifying the voices of visual artists. In the art world, Black women artists are among the least represented groups, making up only 0.5 percent of museum acquisitions.

The multidisciplinary show features work form seven local artists: Jennifer Mack-Watkins, Pamela McLaurin, Gabrielle Torres, Jae Daisy, Sharon Norwood, Nancey B. Price, and Larissa Miller. The show was curated

The show will be on display through March 4, and an artist roundtable will be held on Feb. 25, in conjunction with the Savannah Black Art Expo at the Savannah Cultural Arts Center. The gallery and event are free and open to the public.

The Savannah Cultural Arts Center Gallery is located at 201 Montgomery St. The gallery is free and open to the public during building opening hours and during events. For more information email scacgallery@savannahga. gov or call 912-651-6783.