Gabrielle Nelson Announces Candidacy For City Council

Gabrielle Nelson made the official candidacy announcement for Port Wentworth District 1 City Council last Friday, July 9th, 2021 at Port Wentworth City Hall located at 7224 Ga Hwy 21, Port Wentworth, GA 31407.

Mrs. Nelson currently serves on The Port Wentworth Planning & Zoning Commission and intends to use that knowledge along with the leadership, political and planning skills she has developed over the years to cultivate great experiences for all Port Wentworth citizens. Her mission is to bring compassionate and sensible decision making to Port Wentworth that will allow our city to thrive economically and enhance overall community safety and enjoyment.

Please visit the campaign website for official candidate bio and campaign platform.

Gabrielle Nelson

Candidate for

Port Wentworth District 1

City Council PTWNeedsNelson@gmail.com www.PTWNeedsNelson.com