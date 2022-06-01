GAB Group & Senior Citizens Necessity Pantry GiveAway

In case you missed it.. last Saturday, May 28, 2022, S2S Facts, Inc. a 5013c non-profit organization, returned face to face for their GAB GROUP Session.

The sessions reinforce specific curricula for girls and womenin order to stimulate important discussions and activities. Also to have aged appropriate breakout clusters as well as collaborative circular safe zone chats amongst groups in the spirit of educating one another on cultural and generational norms. The group of ladies aged 19 – 65 engaged in innovative and engaging dialogue, games and role played around friendship, self-care, mindfulness self-compassion and tips for dealing with stressful situations. Highlights of the morning included ladies’ demo of their favorite dances and songs from teenaged years. Ladies of all ages, races, backgrounds said this GAB Group session relieves the stress they had when they walked in door. The conversations gave them a deeper understanding of generational and racial perspectives.

Though many walked away with prizes, the door prize winner of the day was a new S2S Facts young sister who enjoyed this experience with her mom and appreciated the ability to be open and honest in a safe no judgement zone,. Everyone’s voice and opinion matters.

After the GABGroup Session, S2S Facts sisters conducted their Senior Citizens Necessity Pantry (SCNP) Giveaway. Approximately 65 senior citizens throughout Chatham County, male and female picked up SCNP bags filled with hygiene, cleaning products, magazines, and adult diapers between 10am- 11:30am

S2S Facts Inc. Office is located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd in Savannah

Donna Williams, is the Executive Director of S2S Facts, Inc. Call 912- 429-6599 or email: info@s2sfactsinc.com