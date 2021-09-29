GA House District 165 Candidates Explain Their Positions

The League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia will host a Candidates Forum on October 14 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. The candidates will be asked questions submitted by voters on issues relevant to the district.

The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to register at www.LWVCGA.org.

Voters can submit their questions for the candidates via the website. The League will accept questions until October 3.

Five candidates are running in the November 2 special election. The candidates are:

Democrats:

Edna Jackson, Former Mayor of Savannah; Sabrina Kent, Payroll Specialist for ILA 141; Antwan Lang, Former Member of the Board of Elections; and Clinton Young, Army Specialist (ret), Businessman.

Libertarian:

Clinton Cowart, Actor.

Wanda Lloyd, author and former Chair of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University, will moderate the forum. She will pose the public’s questions to the candidates and manage the proceedings. A timekeeper will ensure that each candidate has an equal opportunity to address the issues of interest to the audience.

The League is partnering with WTOC-TV and the Savannah Tribune for the event.

“Candidate forums give voters a chance to ask the questions that are important to their families,” said Nina Altschiller, President of the LWVCGA. “As a nonpartisan organization, the League’s mission is to offer these opportunities for you to hear directly from the candidates in an open, transparent way.”

The 101-year old League of Women Voters has been called the most respected and effective grassroots organization in the country. Membership is open to men and women of all ages. Learn more at the LWVCGA.org or the League’s Facebook page.