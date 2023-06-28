Fusion Jazz Legend Spyro Gyra Presented By Savannah Jazz July 15th!

Savannah Jazz is thrilled to present America’s fusion jazz sensation, Spyro Gyra, in concert on July 15 at the Lucas Theatre. The concert is part of Savannah Jazz’s ongoing yearly concert series with special discounts for members.

Blending Fusion, Latin, Jazz, and R&B sounds, Spyro Gyra has been producing highly original hit music since the 1970s starting with their big hit “Morning Dance.” The band is known to its peers in the contemporary jazz world as a “well-oiled road machine” due to its relentless schedule of nearly 50 years of performing. To date, they have logged more than 10,000 shows on six continents and released 35 albums, garnering platinum, and gold records along the way.

Spyro Gyra rose from humble beginnings in Buffalo, New York in 1974 to their current international prominence in the jazz world. Their energy and joy in concert mirror their unmatched musicality.

Whether the band- leader intended to be a sax god or not, Jay Beckenstein’s inimitable sax style has led him to become something of an elder statesman in smooth jazzdom. His influence has touched many musicians from the upand coming ones with the same impact as legends such as Grover Washington, Jr., and David Sanborn.

Paula Fogarty, Savannah Jazz’s Executive Director, says, “We are excited about hosting Spyro Gyra as it is one of the iconic popular jazz bands of the late 20th and now early 21st centuries. Many of us have great memories of their music from the 1970s on and their performances are just as strong today; they have toured more than most bands of any genre and live is where they are most at home. This promises to be a night of positive high-energy music!”

Event Details

• July 15, 2023 ~ 7:00 p.m.

• Lucas Theatre: 23 Abercorn Street

• Purchase Tickets at https:// bit.ly/3r58mg8