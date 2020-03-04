The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS), “Harnessing the Power of Collaboration on the issues of today and tomorrow,” will celebrate Women’s History Month with a panel of leaders and advocates entitled “Rising Full Throttle: A Celebration of National Women’s History Month.” The monthly, first-Saturday forum will be held on Saturday March 7, 2020, at 9:30 AM, in the Multipurpose Room of the WBS YMCA, located at 1110 May Street.

Savannah’s premiere community issues forum, the HCFS, in its 14th year, will serve up breakfast, its Signature Roundtable and Open Forum, featuring its extreme networking experience. According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President of Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the HCFS, our goal is to help entrepreneurs, professionals, and the community in general, ensure that they have the “best laid plans and information,” to maximize their personal or business growth, professional prowess, or family and community development goals.

Invited to participate in this empowering session are Honorable Cornelia “Connie” Hall, 3rd District Member Chatham County School Board, on Women in Seats of Power; Honorable Bernetta Lanier, 1st District Alderwoman, Savannah City Council, on the need for Community Economic Development; Dr. Lillian Williams, DPM, Williams Foot & Leg Specialty Center and Dr. Zelonia Williams, Founder and Executive Director, Future Minds Literacy & Adult Education and Owner, Celebrations Unlimited Events, both on Wealth Development and Entrepreneurship.

Rev. Kimberly N. McMichael, Pastor, Greater Gaines Chapel AME Church, a Church Partner of the HCFS will bring the Invocation and Grace. Former State Senator Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation will serve as moderator. Randolph L. Slay, President, HCFS, will preside.

The HCFS’ March Co-sponsor is Williams Foot & Leg Specialty Center, Lillian Williams, DPM, Owner. Dr. Williams has practiced Podiatric Medicine for 18 years, specializing in Diabetic foot care. She is also involved in a number of community improvement efforts.

Come lend your voice and input to this important interaction in our community. For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 233-0855