From the “N Word” To Mr. Mayor: A Conversation with Otis Johnson

Roger Smith, Director of The Learning Center of Senior Citizens, Inc. discusses the former mayor’s biography before a live audience at 12 noon on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at The Learning Center (inside Senior Citizens, Inc.) located at 3025 Bull St. (use Jasper Street entrance at north end of the campus) Program fee: $10 for members of TLC or ASALH (lunch available for $8 at 11.30 am; reserve and pay by Friday, March 24).

Program is a partnership between The Learning Center and the Savannah-Yamacraw Branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH)

Witness to the waning years of Jim Crow and first hand participant in Savannah’s Civil Rights movement, the young Black Man who would become Mayor lived and experienced the dramatic changes in his beautiful southern city. TLC’s director Roger Smith sits down for a one-on-one exchange with the man whose biography says it all “From the N Word to Mr. Mayor”.

Reserve your seat today. Visit TLC’s website (www.seniorcitizensinc.org/ the-learning-center) and use coupon code Tribune to obtain the member price. Or call 912.236.0363 to pay by phone.