FREEDOMRIDE2021

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop!

Sixty years after the original Freedom Ride, Black Americans are still facing significant barriers at the polls.

Legislation in Georgia, Florida, and dozens of other states threatens to further disenfranchise Black communities and rob us of our power. Black Voters Matter, in partnership with other national political and advocacy organizations, is launching the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights to build on the legacy of the original Freedom Ride and continue to fight those same systems of racism, segregation, and voter suppression that are impacting our communities today.

Freedom Riders were groups of white and African American civil rights activists who participated in Freedom Rides, bus trips through the American South in 1961 to protest segregated bus terminals.

Black Voters Matter will board the “Blackest Bus in America” along with community partners (including St. Philip AME Church and A. Philip Randolph) for a Freedom Ride Campaign and Voter Outreach Bus tour reminiscent of the Freedom Riders of the sixties. The tour will begin Saturday, June 19, 2021 in Jackson, MS and will end in Washington, DC on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

The purpose and goal of the bus tour is to 1) raise awareness and drive action against the voter suppression movement and; 2) gather support for HR1 and HR4 Voting Rights Bills in Congress.

The Savannah, Georgia leg of the bus tour will take place on Monday, June 21st. You will board a bus from Savannah to Atlanta to attend a Voting Rights Rally to be held at Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

At the end of the rally, a torch ceremony will take place at the state line for the tour going on into South Carolina. The riders from Savannah will return that same evening. To participate in the Freedom Ride from Savannah to Atlanta, you must contact Jerome Irwin, A. Philip Randolph Institute at 912-704-7217. You must register in order to participate. To register visit www.mobilize.us/blackvotersmatter/ event/388916/ and select the date you would like to participate.

The schedule of cities is listed here:

Key Dates

Saturday, 6/19 – Bus Tour Stop: Jackson, MS

Saturday, 6/19 – Bus Tour Stop: Birmingham, AL

Sunday, 6/20 – Bus Tour Stop: Nashville, TN

Monday, 6/21 – Bus Tour

Stop: Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, 6/22 – Bus Tour

Stop: Columbia, SC

Wednesday, 6/23 – Bus Tour Stop: Raleigh, NC

Thursday, 6/24 – Bus Tour Stop: Charleston, WV

Friday, 6/25 – Bus Tour Stop: Richmond, VA

Saturday, 6/26 – Bus Tour Stop: Washington, DC