Free Rides Available To Mass Vaccination Site

Chatham County and community partners, including Chatham Area Transit, are now providing free transportation to the State of Georgia Mass Vaccination Site at the Gulfstream Aerospace campus near the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

Chatham County residents who have no means of transportation can call (912) 856-4563 to reserve a ride to the site. The call center is open Mon.-Fri. from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Reservations must be made by 3 p.m. for next-day transportation. ADA accessible vans and buses are available, upon request, for residents who require additional assistance. Vaccination appointments are required to reserve a free ride and residents can book a vaccination appointment through www.myvaccinegeorgia.com prior to calling for transportation. In addition to CAT, Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, Isle of Hope United Methodist Church, Compassion Christian Church, White Bluff United Methodist Church, ConneXion Church and the Salvation Army are providing transportation assets and staff/ volunteers to assist in this endeavor.