Free Meals For Single Moms on Mother’s Day Weekend Shelter From The Rain Inc. Giveaway

Shelter From The Rain will hold their 2nd Annual “Meals for Moms” food giveaway on Mother’s Day Weekend. The event is invitation only and single mothers can request meals for their families on the website here: www.shelterfromtherain.com/meals-for moms

This “Meals for Moms” food giveaway began in 2020 as an effort to help both single mothers and local restaurants during the pandemic. Last year, the organization was able to provide over 100 meals to single parent families and support three local restaurants. This year, they are hoping to provide even more meals to the community.

“Being able to provide relief for single mothers and show our local food providers support, brings us so much joy. This Meal for Moms fundraiser allows us to help two different groups at one time and fulfill our mission of enhancing the lives of single mothers. It is an honor to show love to single moms and our community restaurants on Mother’s Day Weekend,” states Jennifer T. Graham, Shelter From the Rain Executive Director.

The choice restaurant will be announced at the end of the week for moms registered for the giveaway. Once the available slots for the giveaway are filled, the registration form will be closed. Mothers will be notified via email with details regarding placing orders for their families. The request form can be found here: www.shelterfromtherain.com/meals-for-moms. Community members can support this fundraiser by making a donation online as well. For more inforvisit www.shelterfromtherain.com