Free Mammograms for Women Who Meet Eligibility Criteria

By Savannah Tribune | on July 22, 2020

The Chatham County Health Department’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP) is partnering with the St. Joseph’s/Candler Mobile Mammography Program to offer free mammograms – by appointment only – from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 27, at the Chatham County Health Department located at 1395 Eisenhower Drive in Savannah. Women who meet certain annual income guidelines and are 40-64 years of age without insurance will be eligible to receive a screening mammogram at no cost.

Face coverings required.

To make an appointment, please call 356-2946.

For more information on the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, go to GaCHD.org/bccp.

