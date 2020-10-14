Free Hearing Screenings Every Thursday

By Savannah Tribune | on October 14, 2020

The Savannah Speech and Hearing Center, 1206 East 66th St., a nonprofit organization serving clients with speech pathology and audiology needs, offers free hearing screenings which are open to the public every Thursday from 9-11 a.m. Children ages three years old to adults of all ages are screened on a first-come, first-serve basis by a trained audiology assistant. If necessary, a full audiological evaluation will be recommended.

For more information, call 912.355.4601 or visit www.speechandhearingsav. org.

