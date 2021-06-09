Free Food Pop-Up Pantry Series Hosted by S2S Facts, Inc. Sistahs to Sisters Unite

S2S Facts, Inc. is a 5013C non-profit organization focused on bridging gaps through diversity, inspiring friendships, empowerment, and community engagement specifically for girls and women aged 10 and older. S2S Facts has partnered with Cricket Wireless and America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to host their bi-weekly free food giveaway pop-up pantry series. The pop-up pantry food giveaway will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Cricket Wireless parking lot at 109 Minus Ave, Garden City, GA 31408. The free food popup pantry event will start at 430pm while supplies last. The pop-up pantry is a drive through event; therefore, cars pop their trunks, and receive a bag filled with food.

COVID 19 has caused major despair throughout communities; household incomes decreased, while the price of utilities, gas, and food have increased. S2S Facts is committed to its mission of Building Tomorrows’ Future Today and our series of popup pantries serving the community with bags of food on the go is just one method of us supporting our neighbors. We are our sisters’ keepers.

For more information about resources on food banks near you, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia | Help End Hunger

To learn more or volunteer with S2S Facts Inc. visit www.s2sfactsinc.com/volunteer ,

Save the date of other pop- up pantries:

June 16th 2010 Martin

Luther King Jr Blvd. Sav.

Ga 31415

July 2nd 10 Old Quacco

Rd Sav. Ga 31419

July 16th 1711 E. Victory

Drive Sav. Ga. 31404