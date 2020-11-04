Free Flu Shots Offered at Nov. 12th Drive-Through Flu Vaccination Clinic

The Chatham County Health Department will offer free flu shots at a drive-through flu vaccination clinic from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12th, at the Savannah Civic Center. Residents are asked to enter the Civic Center parking lot from Barnard Street off Orleans Square. No appointment is necessary.

Flu vaccinations are also available at the health department by appointment during regular operating hours, Monday through Friday. Call 912- 356-2441 to schedule an appointment.

The same everyday preventive actions that are helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 are also recommended for preventing the flu: Stay home and away from others when you’re sick, cover coughs and sneezes, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth, and wear a mask when out in public.

To get more information on the flu or to download the vaccine consent form ahead of time, please visit gachd.org/flu.