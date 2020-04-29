Free COVID-19 Testing Available In The Coastal Health District

By Savannah Tribune | on April 29, 2020

 
 

Wondering if your sore throat or headache are allergy-related or something more? Or are you a critical workforce employee, concerned you could be infected but have no symptoms? You can get tested for COVID-19 by the Coastal Health District for free. It takes about 5 minutes to swab your nose for the test, and in a few days, you’ll have your answer.

The capacity for COVID-19 testing in Georgia has greatly increased in recent days. Test kits are more plentiful, and laboratories can process more tests.

Anyone with symptoms qualifies for a test, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recently expanded the list of common COVID-19 symptoms. Now in addition to fever, cough, and shortness of breath, other common symptoms include chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell. If you have any of these symptoms, call the Coastal Health District’s COVID-19 Testing Call Center at 1-912- 230-9744 to schedule a free appointment for testing. The center takes calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You must have an appointment for testing at one of the public health drive-through testing sites. Appointments are available every weekday and on Saturday mornings.

As of April 25, 2020, the Coastal Health District had collected nearly 1,100 specimens for testing.

(Savannah) Glynn County Health Department 2747 4th St., Brunswick, GA 31520 Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM, Saturday 9 AM- 12 PM Jennifer Ross Soccer Complex 7221 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406 Monday thru Friday 8:30 AM-5 PM. Saturday 9 AM- 12 PM

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a website for testing appointments. www.DOINEEDACOVID 19 TEST.COM

