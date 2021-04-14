Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Second Century of Service Golf Tournament

The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club of Savannah, GA, will be hosting its Second Century of Service Annual Golf outing on May 28, 2021 with a 8:30 AM tee time at the prestigious Savannah Country Club, formerly known as the Wilmington Island Golf Club. The course is located at 501 Wilmington Island Rd., in Savannah, GA.

The FCBGC is celebrating 104 years of providing superior youth development opportunities for the young people in the Savannah community. Proceeds from this outing will support the organization’s efforts to continue providing hope and opportunities for great futures for our kids.

Here is how you can help – Sponsorships range from $1,000 to $10,000 and include golf team(s), tee box signs, special recognition and more. Tee sponsor signs are available for $100 or 3 for $225. Individual golfer fees are $125.

Please contact the Club at (912) 233-2939 x2 or fcbgcbk@comcast.net

You may also contact John Brooks, Tournament Director at 937 474 9838 or brooks840x@aol.com