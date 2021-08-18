Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club Announces Plans for Future Recreational Learning Center

The Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club will announce its purchase of the 15-acre ACL Blvd parcel right outside of Liberty City in West Savannah, GA. The club’s purchase is pivotal in their plan to build a new, state-of-the-art facility that will give Savannah’s youth access to impactful experiences and opportunities for building great futures.

Property acquisition announcement and unveiling of the “Future Home“ of the newest Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club. will take place Monday, August 23, 2021 at 12:30 PM at 4300 ACL Blvd, Savannah,

GA 31405 The participants include Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, Men of Liberty City, Liberty City Neighborhood Association, The Resurrection of Our Lord Catholic Church, and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Savannah

