Frank Callen Boys & Girl Club Receives Major Donation From Sarah Mills Hodge Foundation

The Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club received a significant donation of $100,000 from The Hodge Foundation. Sarah Mills Hodge herself was instrumental in assisting the Club with the purchase of the land it is now located on in the Historic District. The donation is of great significance, as it will be used to renovate the gym with new floors, backboards, bleachers, and other renovations. The project is expected to start this summer and be completed in the fall.

Mark Lindsay, CEO of the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club, expressed his gratitude for the donation and praised The Hodge Foundations Trustees for their support of the Club and its mission. Said Lindsay “This donation is a significant piece of the budget needed to give our members and community a revitalized gymnasium, which for decades has been a fixture for Savannahians. Thousands of alumni members, including freshman LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson, honed their athletic and social skills in this gym and we owe it to our next generation to give them an up-to-date facility for them to flourish.”

Chairman of The Hodge Foundation, Dr. Paul M. Pressly, former Headmaster of The Savannah Country Day School, also expressed his excitement about the donation and its impact on the Club. “I loved walking into a basketball court and seeing the kinds of interaction with young people who could grow and learn and develop some leadership and teamwork skills. And when I walk in here now, I see that same thing.”

Sarah Mills Hodge was a Savannah philanthropist who left a legacy of supporting many organizations and her legacy lives on at Sarah Mills Hodge Elementary School and Sarah Mills Hodge Hall at Savannah State University. The epitaph on her grave reads “because I have been given much, I too shall give; because of thy great bounty Lord, each day I live, I shall divide my gifts from thee with every brother that I see who has the need of help from me”.

To learn the rich history of Georgia’s first Boys & Girls Club and how you can volunteer and/or make a donation, call (912) 233-2939 or visit: www.fcbgcsav.org/