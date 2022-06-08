Fourth Annual Jazz Benefit Concert For Camp Lighthouse To Be Held

The renowned Teddy Adams and Company featuring the amazing Jazz Soloist Ms. Huxsie Scott will perform at Congregation Mickve Israel, 20 East Gordon, on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at 4:00 PM. Teddy is an outstanding trombonist, arranger, composer, and lecturer. He began playing in elementary school and started playing professional jobs as early as high school. He is on the Board of Directors for the Coastal Jazz Association, co-leads the Savannah Jazz Orchestra, and is one of the first inductees into the Savannah/ Coastal Jazz Association Hall Of Fame.

Huxsie Scott is regarded as one of the greatest jazz/ blues artists ever to live and perform in the Savannah Coastal Area. She began her career as a jazz vocalist in 1973. During the next fourteen years, she performed with many of the area’s premiere jazz ensembles and symphony orchestras. She was the original vocalist for the Savannah Jazz Orchestra and worked for several years as the featured vocalist for jazz great and Savannah resident, bassist Ben Tucker.

Tickets are $45 adults and $15 for youth (if purchased before June 10th. After June 10th, tickets are $55 adults, $0 Youth. All contributions are tax deductible and will assist us in providing multicultural summer camp experiences for disadvantaged youth in our community who otherwise would not be afforded this opportunity.

. Tickets may be purchased at Congregation Mickve Israel Synagogue, and First African Baptist Church, or our website: martindeporressociety.org.

For additional ticket or sponsorship information, please contact Mrs. Gail G. Brown at gailbro2@yahoo.com,(912)358-8887 or Mrs. Gabriela Verwiel at mgverwiel@gmail.com, (912) 547-2247. or visit our website at Marindeporressociety.org.

Thank you so much for your generosity and for your investment into the lives of our youth.

Mrs. Gail G. Brown,

Rabbi Robert Haas, and

Mrs. Gabriela C. Verwiel Chair and Co-Chairpersons