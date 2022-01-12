Fort McAllister State Historic Park Hosts 5th Annual Rides On The River

By Savannah Tribune | on January 12, 2022

Classic car owners are invited to come to Fort McAllister and show off their vehicles in a beautiful setting along the Ogeechee River in Richmond Hill. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Participants can meet and mingle with other automobile enthusiasts. Enjoy local history at the fort and museum plus artillery demonstrations at the fort. There will also be a scale model R/C show and demonstration. Those bringing a car will receive free admission for themselves and one other person as well as a free lunch.

Free for participants bringing a registered car (please plan to stay from 10- 2)

Spectators: $10.

Presenters must contact the park office at 912-727-2339 to register. Classic vehicles, hot rods, muscle cars, customs and exotics are all welcome to attend.

