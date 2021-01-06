Forsyth Farmers’ Market Launches 2021 Season

The Forsyth Farmers’ Market (FFM), a local non-profit organization that seeks to promote a local food system in Savannah, looks forward to new changes and continual growth in the 2021 year. The first farmers market of 2021 will be Saturday, January 9th in Forsyth Park from 9:00am until 1:00pm. The market is observing all recommended Savannah Safe COVID-19 protocols and continues to provide a safe shopping environment for all patrons. Each year, the market continues to provide additional local entrepreneurs with a downtown venue to sell products while also retaining the standard 60/40 ratio of whole food vendors to prepared foods vendors. This year will welcome 11 new vendors to the market. This will bring the total number of vendors on the FFM’s roster to 59. New vendors who currently plan to be at the January 9th Market include: Cappy’s Farm Fresh Food Milk Maid Made Southeast Organics Vital Mission Farm New vendors starting later in 2021 are: BAMMM Farm Blend & Press Wellness Bar Cordes Farm IsREALLY Hummus Low Branch Farm RainBowl Dumplings Red Cow Ranch

Jeb Bush, executive director of FFM states, “I am very excited for the 2021 season to begin. Throughout 2020 we saw larger crowds each week at the market as people felt it was a safe place to purchase food and support small businesses. The start of the market season brings new hope for a successful year and new businesses to complement our existing vendors.”

Forsyth Farmers’ Market is a year round market. In 2021, the market will only be closed November 6th due to Rock and Roll Marathon, and December 25th in honor of the holidays. Forsyth Farmers’ Market accepts cash, credit cards and doubles SNAP dollars. In fact, Forsyth Farmers’ Market is the highest SNAP redeeming market in the state. All are welcome.