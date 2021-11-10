Former Mayor Edna Jackson Wins District 165 Seat

The results of the November 2nd, 2021 Municipal General / Special Election follow in full

Former Mayor Edna Jackson has been elected to serve out the vacated House District 165 seat of the late Rep. Mickey Stephens who passed away in August after a long illness. Jackson took victory over Democrats Sabrina Greene-Kent, Antwan Lang and Clinton Young, and Libertarian Clinton Cowart. Jackson garnered 53% of the votes which was enough to avoid a runoff.

Jackson served as Alderwoman-at-Large and Mayor Pro Tempore before becoming Savannah’s first African female mayor.

The night of Jackson’s victory, she was asked about her platform. “They are doing reapportionment across the country,” she said. “It is very important that we have the right person in that seat.”

The 165th District includes East Savannah and Jackson would like to protect the district during the redistricting process.

Her other priorities include funding for education, expanding Medicaid and ensuring voter integrity.

The results of the November 2nd, 2021 Municipal General / Special Election are as follows (As of press time, these are the Unofficial Results – Totals may not include all Absentee or Provisional Ballots*):

Bloomingdale:

Mayor – Dennis Gary Baxter (67.7%); Ben Rozier

(32.3%)

City Council at Large –

Glenda Key (15.84%); Jimmy Kerby (15.45%); Terry

Jones (14.95%); Ernest C.

Grizzard (14.12%)

Garden City:

City Council at Large

– Bruce A. Campbell

(61.53%); Donna Williams

(38.47%)

City Council District 1 –

Marcia C. Daniel (100%)

City Council District

5 – Kimberly B. Tice

(53.68%); Corey D. Foreman (25.53%)

Port Wentworth:

Mayor – Gary Norton

(100%)

City Council at Large – Jo

Smith (56.91%); Linda D.

Smith (43.09%)

City Council District

1 – Gabrielle Nelson

(64.07%); Alfonso Ribot

(35.93%)

City Council District 3

– Rufus Bright (44.12%);

Janet Hester (35.39%); Lynwood Griner (20.59%)

Thunderbolt:

Mayor – Dana Williams

(61.61%); Beth E. Goette

(38.39%)

Town Council at Large –

James P. Lavin (17.49%);

Brooks Barbaree (17.12%);

Edward M. Drohann III

(16.75%); Bethany Skipper

(16.69%); David P. Crenshaw

(16.21%); Lawrence Ward (15.74%)

Tybee Island:

City Council at Large –

Brian L. West (20.78%);

Michael “Spec” Hosti

(18.67%); Monty Parks

(17.44%); Elaine McGruder

(16.16%); Marie Rodriguez

(15.22%); Mack Kitchens

(11.74%)

State House District 165:

Special – Edna Jackson

(53.26%); Antwan Lang

(18.68%); Clinton Cowart

(15.59%)

Chatham County:

ESPLOST – Yes (74.13%);

No (25.87%)

For the full summary of results, visit https://

bit.ly/3CUv5MP.