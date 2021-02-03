Former Mayor Edna B. Jackson Takes The COVID-19 Vaccine

Former Mayor Edna B. Jackson wishes to encourage everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine. She received her second dose of the vaccine last Tuesday morning while adorned in her Delta Sigma Theta red and pearls. Mayor Jackson had no adverse reaction to the vaccine. She is using this platform to challenge other sorority and fraternity members, social and civic leaders, and the entire community to take the vaccine.

“There seems to be other strains of the virus moving towards our community and we need to be protected.” said Mayor Jackson. “Everyone, go online, make your appointment to get vaccinated; especially people of color”