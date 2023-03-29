For The First Time In Pooler

The circus has always been one of the most anticipated events of the year. This year, the people of Savannah, Georgia are in for a special treat as Cirque Ma’Ceo, a one-of a-kind circus featuring exotic horses and acrobats, is set to take center stage. For one weekend only! This will be a brand-new experience for the people of Savannah as

Cirque Ma’Ceo has never performed in the city before.

The show is said to be a magical blend of equestrian arts, acrobatics, and theatre. Cirque Ma’Ceo is a unique type of circus as it revolves around the relationship between man and animal. The show’s star performers are a group of talented horses, well trained by their handler and Director of the production Olissio Zoppe. These beautiful creatures take center stage with their elegance and power, in what is a thrilling display of acrobatics that will have the audience on the edge of their seats. We invite all ages to witness one of five performances taking place at the Tanger Outlets Savannah in Pooler, from March 31st – April 2nd.

The acrobats themselves are masters of their craft, bringing their unique flair to the performance. As they glide through the air with grace and power, the audience is mesmerized by their acrobatic moves. Cirque Ma’Ceo has been described as an equine Cirque du Soliel and takes the circus experience to a whole new level by infusing an artistic expression of the equine and human bond.

Creative Director Olissio Zoppe opened this touring production in 2005. He took his experience of historic nine generations of specialized bareback riding as well as his training from performing around the Globe with various Circuses and shows to craft what is being presented today. The show is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone lucky enough to attend.

Tickets range from $20 for children age 3-12 and $35 + for Adults

Book your advance tickets by visiting www.CirqueMaceo.com and click BUY TICKETS