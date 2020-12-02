Focus on Youth Issues At Hungry Club Forum

The Hungry Club Forum of Savannah, Inc. (HCFS) will hold a youth issues public forum entitled “What Lasting Gifts Can We Give to the Youth of Our Community?,” on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:30 AM at www.facebook.com/ hungryclubforumofsavannah.

While youth considerations permeate discussions throughout every series of the HCFS, in 2009, the HCFS Board of Directors made the decision to revisit annually this youth-focused session which has proven motivational and inspirational to many members of the community in recent years. The forum has inspired progressive attention and policy changes across the community.

Everyone is invit- ed to tune in and participate on this coming Saturday. A Blue-ribbon panel of advocates and professionals with hands-on experience and expertise has been invited to share visions, track records, and recommendations for those engaged in working with the youth of the community, as well as those laymen who are interested in lending financial and human resources toward youth development and advancement.

According to Diana Harvey Johnson, President, Pinnacle Communications Corporation, a consultant to the Hungry Club Forum, “We have invited community practitioners who offer services to individuals and organizations in the areas of concern to those serving youth.” Invited to serve on the panel are Ambria Berksteiner, an industrial engineer and founder of One STEM at a Time, dedicated to attracting more minority youth to Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics; Paul Fisher, President and CEO, Savannah Early Childhood Foundation. Fisher, a retired corporate executive, has organized a dynamic coalition of entities in the Savannah area to support early childhood education and development, including support for Parent University; Yvonne Shinhoster Lamb, a retired Washington Post journalist, author and minister, who has returned to her SE Georgia roots, and is now president of the Earl T. Shinhoster Youth Leadership Institute; Dr. Willie Myles, a Certified Business Engagement Professional, author, lecturer, minister, educator and founder and director of The Children’s Foundation, Atlanta, GA; Dr. Priscilla D. Thomas, educator, former Chatham County Commissioner and founder of the Summer Bonanza. Dr. Thomas will be joined by her husband and community service partner and advisor Deacon Nathaniel Thomas of First Bryan Missionary Baptist Church; and Hon. Julie M. Wade, Esq., First District Chatham County School Board Representative and Executive Director, Park Place Youth Emergency Shelter.

The December co-sponsor of the HCFS is the Diaspora Marketplace, 510 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Richard Shinhoster and Family, owners. For more information, please contact Julia Wright at 233- 0855 or Diana Harvey Johnson at 927-8425.