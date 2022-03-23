Flannery Birthday Party & Street Fair Returns

The Flannery O’Connor Childhood Home Board of Directors is excited to announce the return of the annual Flannery O’Connor Birthday Party and Street Fair on Sunday, March 27, 2022, 1–4 p.m., in Lafayette Square (Abercorn & Charlton St.). This annual event is hosted in conjunction with Savannah Local Author Day, sponsored by The Book Lady Bookstore.

Meet local authors, hear live music by the Sweet Thunder Band, enjoy a popup art show by Panhandle Slim, and grab a slice of birthday cake in celebration of O’Connor’s 97th birthday. The event will showcase 40 authors from Savannah and neighboring cities, featuring a range of genres including fiction, children’s books, poetry, and graphic novels.

The birthday party will culminate in a promenade around Lafayette Square beginning with a blessing by Father Michael Chaney. Event attendees are encouraged to dress in Flannery inspired fashions, carry handmade signs, sing along with the band, and join the raucous cavalcade!

The first floor of the Flannery O’Connor Childhood home will be open for visitors during the event. All visitors are required to mask inside the home.

For more information about the Flannery O’Connor Childhood home, please call 912-233-6014 or email Flannery@FlanneryOConnorHome.org. For more information about Local Author Day, contact Joni Saxon-Giusti at The Book Lady Bookstore at books@thebookladybookstore.com.