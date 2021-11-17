First Saturday Grocery Giveaway At Kingdom Life

Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship offers a free brown-bag giveaway from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on the first Saturday of each month at the church on 425 West Montgomery Crossroads in Savannah. Free groceries, including dry goods and meats, are also distributed on most Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations of healthy food items are also encouraged.

This program is supported by Healthy Savannah and the YMCA of Coastal Georgia through the five-year, $3.4 million grant called Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Email jonesdierra@gmail.com or call 912-921-5346 for more information.