First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Vaccination Clinic in Chatham County

On Thursday, July 8th, First Lady Jill Biden will tour a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Savannah to show her support for local efforts and encourage community residents to get vaccinated.

The mobile clinic will be held at Beach High School at 3001 Hopkins Street in Savannah from 2- 4:30 p.m. Anyone age 12 and older who has not yet been vaccinated is encouraged to make an appointment at chdcovidvax.org. Walk-ins will be allowed, but appointments are preferred. There is no cost for vaccination, and Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered.

“We’re honored to welcome the First Lady to Savannah,” said Chatham County Health Department Nurse Manager Tammi Brown. “Our Health Department has given more than 67,000 vaccinations, but a majority of adults in Chatham County are still unvaccinated and at risk. We aren’t at the finish line yet, so we appreciate her support.”

The First Lady will be joined by Senator Raphael Warnock and Savannah Mayor Van Johnson for the tour and to deliver remarks at Beach High School. The visit is part of the White House Administration’s nationwide effort to increase education and outreach about COVID-19 vaccination, and to reach the millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus.