First Judicial Administrative District Delivers McMichael Case

On June 4, 2020, unindicted matters associated with Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan were bound over to the Superior Court of Glynn County. Judge Timothy R. Walmsley of the Eastern Judicial Circuit has been appointed to preside in the cases until final disposition. In Georgia the courts promote access and understanding of court proceedings not only by the participants, but also by the general public and the news media who will report on the proceedings.

In order to protect the legal rights of the participants, judges, court staff, court officials, and others subject to the judge’s direction must refrain from making statements about the cases and proceedings. Media inquiries will not be addressed directly. Notwithstanding these restrictions, a judge may make public statements in the course of official duties to explain court procedures.

The Superior Court has noted the significant public interest in the cases and numerous inquiries concerning the cases have been directed to court and county personnel in both Glynn County and Chatham County. Due to the volume of inquiries, the limited resources available, and the clear public interest in these matters, public access portals have been created on the Glynn County homepage for each case. The public portals are as follows: www.glynncounty.org/ 2053/ State- of- Georgia vs-Gregory-McMichael www.glynncounty.org/2054/State-of-Georgiavs Travis-McMichael www.glynncounty.org/2055/State-of-Georgiavs William-Roddie-Bryan

The links provide the public with access to all filings accepted by the Clerk of Superior Court in the various cases. The public portals will also contain all hearing notices or dockets issued by the Court so the public has timely notice of any scheduled matter.