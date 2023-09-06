First Class of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy! Program Graduates Reach the Finish Line!!!

You are invited to the FIRST commencement of the Young Entrepreneurs Academy here at Savannah Technical College in Savannah Georgia. This class has accomplished so much this year, starting five(5) unique businesses and social movements.

Coming into the program, we had several goals for the students. The most visible goal was for students to start their own business or social movement, but there were more.

For students to recognize the power of their ideas and develop the skills necessary to turn those ideas into meaningful enterprises. For students to become creative, collaborative thinkers and leaders who could articulate their ideas.

To expose students to real world experiences, while at the same time increasing their public speaking skills, their confidence, their drive to succeed.

For students to not only be entrepreneurial, but to leave the program with the entrepreneurial mindset.

Accomplishing these goals would allow students to leave the program, not only with a business, but with a set of skills and abilities that they could take with them and use in any aspect of their lives.

It was a tall order, but over the course of the year, these skills have developed in each of the students. Through hard work each student has accomplished so much. They have done what many twice their age could never do, and they have done it with spirit, energy and enthusiasm.

Entrepreneurship is defined as the transformation of an idea into an enterprise that creates value. I think that it is safe to say that each of these students has created something of value this year.

Congratulations to the class of 2023!