First Annual Kwanzaa Krawl To Be Held

Alderwoman Gibson Carter is please to present the First Annual Kwanzaa Krawl. Kwanzaa is a 7 day holiday which allows African Americans to celebrate their heritage.

More than 50 years ago, Kwanzaa was created in response to community riots in Los Angeles. Gibson-Carter stated, “In the face of increased homicides in Savannah among our black youth, particularly boys & men, I thought it would be fitting to highlight African-American culture on a broader stage. Also to remind our young men and women of how valuable they are to society, evoke love and help them to understand the responsibility they have to our ancestors who fought for so many of the freedoms they enjoy today.”

The 7-night event is a revival of sorts. Each night, a restaurant will serve as the host site. There were a disproportionate number of black owned establishments awarded funds via the CARES Act—of the 50+ businesses, 1 was Jamaican and one was African-American. That was irresponsible, unfair and unacceptable.

The goal is to increase economic activity for black owned restaurants, showcase Artists, who will donate their work to support our local non-profit organizations. Historians, Dr. Amir Jamal Toure and Lillian Baptiste will usher in the Spirit of the holiday, by offering a presentation of the meaning of each principle, with demonstrations. Each night the event will begin at 6p and end at 8p, beginning 12/26/2020-1/2/2021.

This event will feature Umoja: Unity, Saturday, December 26th, Host – Senator Jackson, ODYSSEY 2.0, 65 W. Fairmont Ave; Kujichagulia: Self-Determination, Sunday, December 27th, Host – Comm.-Elect Adot Whitely, 520 TAVERN, 8820 Abercorn Street; Ujima: Collective Work and Responsibility, Monday, December 28th, Host – Comm.-Elect Tanya Milton, KOOL VIBES, 4501 Montgomery Street; Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics, Tuesday, December 29th, Host – Comm. Jay Jones, 2 CHEFS Restaurant, 2005- 07 Martin Luther King, Jr.; Nia: Purpose, Wednesday, December 30th, Host – Alderman Alicia Miller-Blakely, BELFORD’S, 315 W. St. Julian; Kuumba: Creativity, Thursday, December 31st, Host – Rep. Tonia Howard Hall, UNFORGETTABLE BAKERY & DELI, 238 Eisenhower Drive; and Imani: Faith, Friday, January 1st, Host – Derrick Mallow, LIQUID CAFE, 10201 Abercorn Street.

Artists include: Patricia Sabree, Sonja Robinson, Calvin Woodum, Alix Baptiste, William Poh, Gilbert Walker, and Margie Marie.

Charities: Blessings in a Book Bag, Greenbriar Children’s Center, Unforgettable Dream Fund, Daughters of Mary Magdalene, West Broad YMCA, Future Minds Literacy/ GED, and Harambee House.