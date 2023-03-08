First African Baptist Church of East Savannah 62nd Annual Brothers and Sisters Day Celebration

The First African Baptist Church of East Savannah, 402 Treat Avenue, will celebrate their 62nd ‘Brothers and Sisters Day’ on Sunday, March 19, 2023. Our theme is: Traveling by Faith.

There will be a morning worship service at 11:00 a.m. with Ms. Leah A. J. Lloyd, LPC as our guest messenger.

Ms. Lloyd has an undergraduate degree in Psychology with an emphasis in Bioethics from Tuskegee University and a Master of Education degree in Community Counseling, with a certificate in Marriage and Family Therapy from the University of Georgia.

Ms. Lloyd is a psychotherapist, wellness coach, and international diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) training facilitator. She is a National Certified Counselor and Licensed Professional Counselor in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Ms. Lloyd is an active member of Little Bryan Baptist Church. Her guiding scripture is Romans 2:8: And we know all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.

Please come and worship with us in our 62nd Brothers and Sisters Day Celebration, as we lift up the name of Jesus.

Rev. Dr. Thomas E. Williams is Pastor, Emeritus.