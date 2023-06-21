Fifth Annual Jazz Benefit Concert To Be Held

You are cordially invited to attend our Fifth Annual Jazz Benefit Concert sponsored by The Martin de Porres Society And Congregation Mickve Israel on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The concert will be held at Congregation Mickve Israel located at 20 E. Gordon St. beginning at 4:00 p.m. The concert will feature Mr. Teddy Adams & Quintet along with Ms. Huxsie Scott.

Tickets Are Now Available For Purchase. Contact For Additional Information: Gail Brown At (912) 358- 8887, gailbro2@yahoo.com Camp Lighthouse: Providing

Youth Fun & Unique Summer Learning Experiences

The Martin de Porres Society is a local 501(c) 3 non-profit organization founded in 1986 by Dr. George L. Negron and his wife Mrs. Yolanda Negron. They began their mission of reaching out to Savannah’s disadvantaged children and their families beginning in 1986 with a Thanksgiving Dinner, which led to their annual holiday dinners and festivals at Benedictine Military School, the River House Restaurant, and the Hyatt Regency Of Savannah.

Their goals were to help strengthen strong bonds of family and community relationships and to assist children and their families with access to needed resources.

The Society has hosted Camp Lighthouse in partnership with the 92nd St. Y from New York City, Havaya International and the Ramat HaSharon Community Centers of Israel from 1997-2016. These groups consisted of Jewish teens from the 92nd Street Y in New York City along with Israeli teens and their adult advisors from Israel. Mr. Larry Dane Kellogg assisted the Society in establishing these partnerships in 1997.

Teens from these groups served as camp counselors and teachers. The programs goals were to cooperatively work within diverse communities and to impact these communities through active community service engagement. Their dedication and support have made Camp Lighthouse a very special place for our local youth who look forward to attending each summer. Since 2015, further partnerships were established with Agudath Achim, Congregation Mickve Israel and Rabbi Robert Haas, the Chatham County Youth Commission, Mayor Van Johnson, former Advisor and Rabbi Ruven Barkan. Bringing these diverse groups together has helped to build lasting friendships and bonds of mutual understanding and respect. Camp Lighthouse is a unique summer camp for disadvantaged youth that continues to provide fun and engaging learning activities for children who otherwise would not be afforded the opportunity to participate in a camp setting. It provides unique learning experiences for youth in the areas of art, choral music, creative dance, character education, health and personal fitness, computer technology and entrepreneurship. All adult staff and teen camp counselors are required to participate in an orientation training workshop that consists of interactive activities that helps in the planning and successful implementation of the camp. During these sessions they also prepare creative and age-appropriate activities for their specific group. Additionally, they participate in small and large group sessions where they share learning experiences through music, dance, games, and discussions.

Camp Lighthouse is a shining example of diversity at its very best.

For more information contact Gail Brown at (912) 358-8887, gailbro2@yahoo.com or Rabbi Robert Haas at (912) 233-1547.