Feiler Park Neighborhood Residents’ Meetings

Greetings to all the residents of the Feiler Park Neighborhood. We pray that all is going well with each of you. Due to the rise in Covid-19 virus and its mutation, we will not be meeting in person. Our meetings will be held virtually by ZOOM.

We will be meeting the second Tuesday, at 6:00 p.m. The Zoom information for this meeting is as follows:

Meeting ID: 821 3223 4808 Passcode: 287172. You can also call in using the numbers: (929) 205-6099 NY or (301) 715- 8592 Washington DC using the same Meeting ID and Passcode.

We also have a Community Garden that meet by ZOOM on the third Saturday, at 10:30 a.m. The meeting number is as follows:

Meeting ID: 824 5457 9690 Passcode: 367461. You can also call in using the numbers: (929) 205-6099 NY or (301) 715- 8592 Washington DC using the same Meeting ID and Passcode.

We invite all those who enjoy getting their hands in the soil to join our Community Garden. We are now getting ready for fall planting.

We want your input. If you live in the neighborhood as a renter, homeowner, or business owner, we want to hear from you.

For us to keep you informed we need contact information. Please call or email me your name, address, phone number and email address. Rev. Dr. Betty M. Jones, (912) 236-1974 or (912) 663-3172 or email: bettyj2@bellsouth.net. Put in the subject Feiler Park Resident.

WE HAVE A VOICE!

LET’S USE IT!