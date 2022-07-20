Family Promise Executive Director Katrina Bostick Featured In Essence Magazine

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Executive Director Katrina Bostick was featured in the current issue of Essence Magazine.

The piece is titled, “’It Could Happen to Any of Us’: This CEO Shares How Her Social Work Career Led Her To Fight The Homelessness Epidemic,” and was written by Jasmine Browley. It focuses on the path that led Bostick to her vocation of assisting housing-insecure families while highlighting her achievements with Family Promise since she came on board seven years ago.

Essence isn’t the first prominent organization to take note of Bostick’s commitment to helping the homeless and the passion she exudes in furthering her organization’s mission. When Family Promise’s national headquarters merged three local affiliate branches in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties in 2020, the choice to appoint Bostick as executive director of the newly formed Family Promise of the Coastal Empire was a natural one. She rose to the task without hesitation and hasn’t looked back, taking the nonprofit to new heights while helping record numbers of homeless families during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

As Bostick told the Essence article reporter, her ultimate goal is not only breaking the cycle of homelessness among the families her organization helps, but lifting an entire population out of poverty for good. She does that by ensuring Family Promise provides top-notch programs, training workshops and initiatives that individuals can work through to improve their circumstances for good – giving them a hand up and not just a hand-out.

Before beginning her journey with Family Promise, Bostick was employed at a childcare center for 13 years, where she worked frequently with nearly impoverished families. While studying for her Bachelor of Social Work degree from Savannah State University in 2013, she began working at Family Promise, then known as the Interfaith Hospitality Network. This experience changed her understanding of homelessness to something that put children and families at the forefront. She was appointed executive director of Family Promise in 2015, shortly after graduating with her Master of Social Work degree from Valdosta State University. In 2020, she became the director of the newly formed Family Promise of the Coastal Empire. She has three children, Alexis, Donovan and Lauren, and lives in Pooler with her dog, Charlie.

Essence Magazine is a monthly lifestyle magazine for Black women, covering culture, fashion, beauty and entertainment. They utilize a multi-platform presence through publishing, online media, videos and social media channels to reach their target audience. The article on Bostick can be read here: www.essence.com/news/money-career/ katrina-bostick-aiming-toend homelessness-with-herwork/ Browley, the Essence reporter, contacted Family Promise’s national headquarters with the idea to feature Bostick in the magazine after she researched the work Family Promise of the Coastal Empire has been doing since the 2020 merger, as well as Bostick’s service on the Family Promise National Affiliate Council and her other community initiatives over the years.

“We’re so proud of the work Katrina has done to advance Family Promise’s mission throughout the region. Her work speaks for itself, so it comes as no surprise to the board that a notable publication like Essence would highlight her achievements within their pages,” Family Promise of the Coastal Empire Board Chairman Jason Crosby said. “We congratulate Katrina and thank her for all that she’s done and will continue to do.”

Family Promise works with host congregations to reduce the number of families who are separated when they fall on difficult times and find themselves homeless. However, the organization expands its mission beyond just providing meals and shelter for families. They also offer mentoring, homelessness-prevention programs and services, and initiatives to address the underlying causes of homelessness. Family Promise has a strong track record in keeping families together while offering support and resources towards long-term independence.

For more information about Family Promise, please visit www.familypromisece.org, email info@familypromisece.org or call 912-790-9446.