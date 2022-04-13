Faith Leaders And Community Organizations Of Coastal Georgia Holds Voter Empowerment March And Rally

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022, Faith Leaders and Community Partners converged on the grounds of Connors Temple Baptist Church, 509 W. Gwinnett St, to begin a Prayer March toward the Ralph Mark Gilbert Civil Rights Museum where a press conference and Voting Rights Rally were held. This event was an effort to increase Voter Awareness and encourage Voter Participation in the upcoming mid-term Election. With the recent passing of historic restrictive voting laws throughout our state and nation, and accompanying legislation that allows the legislature to overturn the will of the voter, further limit access to the ballot box, and authorize Law Enforcement to police the polls, voter education and mobilization is a must among communities whose right to vote and be heard are increasingly under attack. Voting in this election cycle for residents of Coastal Georgia is critical as Senatorial, Congressional, and Gubernatorial races will be decided along with the State Legislature and Local School board races. As Faith Leaders and Community Partners, we are unifying and utilizing our voices to awaken the conscience of our community and serve as a moral compass in these disparaging times.

Participating

Organizations:

The Savannah Alliance of Pastors

The Interdenominational

Ministerial Alliance

The Savannah Baptist

Ministers

The Berean Missionary

Baptist Association

The NAACP A. Philip Randolph Institute