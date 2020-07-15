“EYECARE” FOR YOU

By now, your children are adapting to being out of school and are likely spending more time on their phones or computer devices. While this is a fun way to spend time, it is not fun when it causes problems with the vision. Computers, telephones, and computerized games have become a routine part of kids’ lives. Surveys show the average American child spends one to three hours daily on a computer surfing the Internet, reading, chatting online with friends, or playing video games. Kids are also using computers at a younger age now.

As parents, you wonder if too much computer use is affecting your kid’s eyes. Eye doctors who specialize in children’s vision will say that sustained computer use puts kids at higher risk for nearsightedness and focusing problems. Computer use, especially among youngsters whose eyes are still changing, may be the culprit for younger kids requiring glasses.

Computers puts more stress on the eyes than reading general books. This easily happens because kids tend to play the games at too close range and for hours without taking a break. Kids also never want to admit when their eyes are tired. This causes the eyes to work harder than they should. To prevent your child from developing eyestrain, here are some suggestions:

Limit the time at a computer device to 20 min (for every 20 min, take a 20 sec break, and look 20 ft away)

Have a comprehensive eye exam before school starts

Look for signs of vision problems—red eye, rubbing eyes, squinting

When school starts, you want to know that your child has every opportunity to start the school year off right. When they can see, they can hear, and they can learn.

