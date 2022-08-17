“EYE” CARE FOR YOU

80% of what your child is taught in school is presented to them visually. So, there’s no question that good vision is important for learning.

If your child is having difficulty in school, it may be due to a learning related visual problem. A comprehensive eye examination can address many visual problems children may have. Does your child have any of the following symptoms? • Losing concentration when reading • Can’t remember what they just read • Blurry or double vision when reading • Has poor hand-writing • Writes letters backwards • Hyperactive or can’t focus when time to do homework • Skips over words or repeats words when reading • Loses their place when reading • Performs poorly in school

Having 20/20 eyesight is important, but even more important is having good eye movement skills, focusing abilities, handeye coordination, good eye teaming skills, and good concentration skills are also critical and necessary for learning.

Many kids have undetected learning-related vision problems. They don’t know how to describe what is going on with their eyes or with their school performance.

As parents or teachers, take the initiative to get involved with your child when they are doing homework. Listen to them read; watch their behavior when they are reading and writing (if they hold books too close, or if they skip words when they read). If you suspect there may be problems, have the child examined immediately. Turn your child’s school performance into excellent.

I am Board Certified as a specialist in Behavioral Optometry/Vision Therapy. We can help you manage your child’s learning related vision problems. I invite you to visit EnVision Eye Care for your child’s eye care needs.

