“EYE CARE” FOR YOU

Sunglasses are very important for protecting your eyes from harmful sunrays. Although sunglasses are not just a fashion accessory, they should provide protection to your eyes to prevent common eye conditions such as dry eye syndrome and cataracts.

Sunglasses are not just for adults, kids are also advised to wear sunglasses because they tend to be outdoors in direct sunlight as much, or more, than adults. As summer approaches, more outdoor activities will mean that you not only protect your skin from the damaging rays of UV, but also protect your eyes.

Sunglasses are available in a wide variety of styles and sizes. And virtually any frame can be transformed into sunglasses by adding prescription or non-prescription sun lenses.

The lenses you choose for your sunglasses must have 100% UV protection. Transition lenses (the lens that changes to sunglasses when going outdoors) automatically include

UV protection. Polarized lenses are an excellent choice for enhancing the clarity of vision, yet providing maximum UV protection.

The treatment of dry eyes syndrome can be challenging to control if related to over-exposure to sunrays. And, the only treatment for cataracts is surgery once the cataract has matured to a certain extent.

So the most important reason for wearing sunglasses is to prevent having to deal with either of these medical conditions.

