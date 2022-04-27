“EYE CARE” FOR YOU

Already, many of us love this season, but dread going outdoors. Allergy season is here!

Pollen is elevating to an all-time high. This is evident by the yellow dust on our cars.

Many people suffer from allergies all year, while others have symptoms only at certain times. Prescription medications and allergy shots are often required to relieve many symptoms of allergies, but when it comes to ocular allergy symptoms, eye drops are sometimes required to reduce the symptoms.

Common signs of eye allergies include red, swollen, tearing or itchy eyes. These symptoms can often trigger a conjunctivitis (or “pink eye”). The best treatment for ocular allergies related to pollen is to avoid the allergen. This means staying indoors and wearing protective eyewear when outdoors. In addition, antihistamines, decongestants, mast cell stabilizers, and sometimes steroid eye drops are also required. Several drops are sold over the counter, but if symptoms do not relieve after 3 days you should see your eye care provider. Although this form of “pink eye” is not contagious, you should always take extra precautions and wash your hands.

Antihistamines relieve symptoms caused by allergens, such as itchy, watery eyes, runny nose and sneezing. Decongestants clear up redness. Decongestants do not treat the cause of allergies; they only help reduce the symptoms. Beware…, many drops on the market are mainly decongestants. They may the eyes to look whiter, but they do not treat the allergen causing the redness. The symptoms are likely to return after using this type of eye drop and sometimes the red eye symptom can get worse.

Mast cell stabilizers alleviate redness and swelling. This type of drop is known for long-lasting relief of symptoms whereas antihistamines are known for immediate relief of allergy symptoms.

Steroids are used to relieve inflammation in the eyes or when other treatment forms have been ineffective.

For the contact lens wearer, daily disposable contacts are recommended when allergy symptoms do not allow you to be comfortable in your contacts.

The best part of the season is welcoming the spring flowers and saying good bye to the cold weather. The worst part of the season is suffering from the allergens it brings.

