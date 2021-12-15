“EYE CARE” FOR YOU

As we enter the end of the year and this holiday season, take a moment and reflect back to find something good that has happened to us in the terms of our health. Perhaps you were able to control your blood pressure or diabetes better, or maybe you got a clean bill of health from your annual physical. Hopefully, you visited your eye care provider this year and also got a good report. Eye health is one health condition that many take for granted. We assume that just because we can see well and our eyes do not hurt, the eyes are fine. Well…, this is not always so true.

Good vision and healthy eyes are not automatic. They are truly a gift, and it is our responsibility to make sure that our bodies (including the eyes) stay healthy. Therefore, an annual eye examination is something that we must make sure gets on the calendar yearly. At least once a year, if you are in excellent health, you should have a comprehensive eye examination. And if you have medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, cholesterol, allergies, arthritis, and others, more than one eye doctors’ visit may be required per year. Your comprehensive eye examination should include not only the assessment of your vision, but a dilated eye examination will determine the health of your eyes. Knowing (and not assuming) your eyes are healthy helps to confirm that you will have the potential for good vision in the future.

When was your last eye examination? If it has already been greater than a year, you still have time before 2021 ends. Don’t lose sight of what is important. Imagine a world without your vision… I invite you to visit EnVision Eye Care if you are in need of eye care services.

