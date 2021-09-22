EmployAbility Welcomes Two New Members To Board Of Directors

EmployAbility, Savannah’s premier day service center for adults with disabilities, elects two new board members, LeAndrea Mikell and Antoine Kearny.

LeAndrea Mikell is the Executive Director for Governmental Relations at Savannah State University. In this role, she directs the university’s governmental affairs strategy. Additionally, she cultivates strategic partnerships that support the university’s economic development and community engagement efforts.

Mikell is active with several community organizations: the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Savannah International Alliance, the United Way of the Coastal Empire, and the Gulfstream Student Leadership Program. In addition, Mikell serves on the boards of directors for the Georgia Jaycees, Savannah Jaycees, Chatham Savannah Citizens Advocacy, Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, and the advisory board for the Savannah Golf Championship.

Mikell is the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce 2017 Ambassador of the Year. She is the Savannah Morning News 2018 GenerationNEXT Rising Star of Business and the Georgia Jaycees 2020 Jaycee of the Year.

“LeAndrea’s background in Governmental Relations and active contributions to community organizations make her an invaluable new member to the team,” says Brendan Ferrara, CEO of EmployAbility. “Antoine demonstrates respected leadership skills at EmployAbility daily; he is a natural fit for the position. We are honored to welcome them both to the board.”

Antoine Kearny is the new Participant Representative on the Employ- Ability Board of Directors.

He was voted by his peers to represent their views with the board. The Participant Representative is one of the important ways EmployAbility ensures person centered programming at every level.

Born in Queens, NY, Kearny now lives in Savannah but still visits family and friends in New York City. In addition to his warm and welcoming personality, his sense of style is unparalleled. Kearny is an active member of his church, The United House of Prayer. In his spare time, he enjoys bowling, basketball, music, and dancing.

An essential part of EmployAbility’s former culinary program, Kearny has attended the organization for four years and looks forward to his next move into Supported Employment.